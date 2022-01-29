WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Preview 1.29.22

Tonight we begin the road to WrestleMania 38 as WWE presents the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Tonight’s show from The Dome in St. Louis will have both the men’s and women’s rumble matches, three titles will be on the line and a star studded mixed tag team match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - A true clash of the titans is set for Royal Rumble! Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will go head-to-head with Bobby Lashley.



After Universal Champion Roman Reigns was unable to compete at WWE Day 1 due to COVID protocols, the intimidating Lesnar insisted he be added to the WWE Championship Match at the inaugural Premium Live Event. Out of the furious free-for-all of the Fatal 5-Way, The Beast overcame Lashley, Big E, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Kevin Owens to claim the WWE Title and once again stand on top of the mountain.



Two days later, The All Mighty stormed back onto Raw and reestablished himself as the next challenger to The Conqueror by emerging victorious in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Owens, Rollins and Big E, the very match originally scheduled for WWE Day 1. Lashley earned the opportunity on the same night the WWE Champion reunited with his advocate, Paul Heyman.



Now, brace yourself as the two intense Superstars lock horns in what promises to be an explosive showdown.

Preview (via WWE) - Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might just be destined to do this forever.

As two of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE, The Head of the Table and The Visionary have spent the better part of a decade sharing the squared circle as allies and adversaries.

Nevertheless, their title showdown at the Royal Rumble event on Saturday, Jan. 29, will be their first collision since October 2019 on an edition of SmackDown, and it will also represent the first time that they’ll be waging war for the Universal Championship in a singles match.

Rollins, in fact, has been hovering around the Universal Title picture for nearly a year, lobbying unsuccessfully (until now) for a one-on-one title match against his former friend. After heading to Monday Night Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft, it seemed like their showdown might never happen. That all changed, however, when WWE Official Adam Pearce was tasked with naming an opponent for the Universal Title for the Jan. 29 Premium Live Event. Arriving at Reigns' locker room door with a knock that strongly resembled the classic Shield entrance music, Rollins came face-to-face with his former brother-in-arms and let out a maniacal laugh. And the rest, as they say, is history.



If the stakes weren't high enough, as a result of Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ interference in a SmackDown’s tag team main event pitting Rollins & Kevin Owens against The SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy & Jey were effectively barred from ringside for the Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble.

The Big Dog’s track record speaks for itself, as challenger after challenger has fallen at his feet, including Brock Lesnar, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro and more. Can he overcome by the Superstar who knows him better than anyone else now that it's truely one-on-one?

What will happen when the former partners throw down for the Universal Title?

Preview (via WWE) - At Royal Rumble, Superstar spouses will join forces in battle when Edge & Beth Phoenix go to war against The Miz & Maryse.

In the weeks leading up to Edge’s one-on-on WWE Day 1 matchup against Miz, a returning Maryse made her presence known by helping her husband get the better of The Rated-R Superstar on more than one occasion. The Ultimate Opportunist returned the favor when he interrupted the renewal of the A-lister couple’s wedding vows and humiliated them by dropping some Brood ooze all over their fancy white threads.



At WWE Day 1, Maryse continued to interfere in Miz’s showdown against Edge until Phoenix had apparently seen enough. The ultra-intimidating Glamazon reemerged with an intense look in her eye and ultimately caused a distraction that allowed her husband to hit an “awesome” Spear on Miz for the victory!



When the stars of the hit reality show “Miz & Mrs.” came to the ring on the following Monday on Raw to express their outrage over the chaotic outcome at the Premium Live Event, their WWE Hall of Fame adversaries opted to confront them in the ring and issued a challenge for a mixed tag team match between them.



What will happen with spouses united in the squared circle in a highly personal showdown?

Preview (via WWE) - Big Time Becks is about to put her Raw Women’s Title on the line against an absolute force of nature when she battles Doudrop at Royal Rumble.

Although Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan were both clamoring for a title opportunity against Lynch, a frustrated Doudrop felt they were cutting the line and refused to be left out of the equation. Instead, she demanded that WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville include her in the title picture and, as a result, she was included in a chaotic sudden death-style Triple Threat Match against both The EST of WWE and the determined Morgan. In the height of the total free-for-all, Becky left her spot on Raw commentary and helped engineer Doudrop’s victory. If that somehow means she preferred to face the up-and-comer rather than the other two Superstars, perhaps Becky should be careful what she wishes for.

Lynch sent a strong message to her newly-established challenger with a fierce slap. In doing so, though, Big Time Becks may have a very big problem. Although no one can deny that she may be a dominant champion with a tough-as-nails ability to match every ounce of her confidence and outspoken nature, Lynch has never faced an opponent like Doudrop. If she is not careful, she could find herself Big Time broken at the hand of her fierce and hungry new adversary.

Preview (via WWE) - The Road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble, and the stakes are more stupendous than ever heading into this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

The match begins with just two men in the ring. Every 90 seconds, a new Superstar enters the fray. Elimination only occurs when a Superstar has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This continues until there is just one man left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match.

And his prize? A guaranteed spot challenging for a major championship in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas!

This year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match will kick off The Road to WrestleMania for one lucky Superstar, and there's a special wrinkle added to the bout this year courtesy of Charlotte Flair.

The match begins with just two women in the ring. Every 90 seconds, a new Superstar enters the fray. Elimination only occurs when a Superstar has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This continues until there is just one woman left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match.

Normally, the prize at the end of the match would be a title opportunity against the champion of the winner's choosing, but with the SmackDown Women's Champion entering herself into this year's match, it seems Flair wants to win it all and be able to choose who gets to challenge her in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas!

The field of competitors thus far includes current Superstars and multiple WWE Hall of Famers.

You can see all the superstars who have declared for their respective rumble matches with our Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker.

