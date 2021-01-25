WWE Secures Mega Streaming Deal With NBC Universal

Last week NBC began making some company wide changes with making the announcement to eliminate NBCSN from it's services. The changes made were to drive more sports to USA Network and also to help bolster the Peacock streaming service.

Peacock will launch WWE Network on March 18, beginning the roll-out of more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and library WWE Network programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel, including:

All live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam; Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21.

Original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and the all-new WWE Icons;

In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown;

WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history;

Groundbreaking documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE Untold, and WWE 365;

And, starting in 2022, one signature documentary annually.

It's also worth noting that you will now be able to subscribe to the WWE Network via Peacock for only $4.99. The WWE Network is “a transformative addition,” said Rick Cordella, Peacock’s EVP and chief revenue officer.

“We have a lot of data that shows live events and sports drives a lot of user acquisition,” he said. “The bet is that there exists a much larger total available audience [for WWE programming] than is on WWE Network today.”

What is the cost of this for NBCU how about another 5 year 1 billion dollar contract. It's interesting they decided to run this past the current TV rights deal. It's clear that NBCU is all in on WWE content and wanting to make it the backbone of both their Peacock streaming app and their flagship cable network.