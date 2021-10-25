The Brawl In The Fall: WWE vs AEW

October 25, 2021
WWE September 2022 PPV Likley to Run Against AEW All Out
It has come to my attention that WWE plans to run their September PPV against All Out next year. 

One of the reasons the September PPV is on Saturday or Sunday next year is because the internal reports want the option of running directly against All Out in September. 

Another reason for the head to head competition is due to what the final decision on the venue will be. 

