WWE Set To Take Over Talent’s Twitch Accounts

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc, WWE has told talent that they will take control over their Twitch accounts, beginning in 4-weeks.

The report goes on to state that WWE will own each of their talent’s Twitch accounts, however, each talent will receive a portion of any revenue they make from the platform but it will count against their downside guarantees.

No word from WWE, any talent or Twitch has yet been made available.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@FariaWCSB)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!