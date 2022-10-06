WWE Shakes Up Commentary Teams

Today it was announced per Variety that WWE will be making some huge changes to their commentary teams and backstage personal.

Starting tomorrow night with the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown and going forward here the teams as followed:

SmackDown will see Michael Cole be joined in the booth by Wade Barrett who is making the jump from NXT. Barrett made his return to WWE in NXT as a commentator in August 2020.

Samantha Irvin will continue as the SmackDown ring announcer while Kayla Braxton and Megan Morgant will be the backstage interviewers.

Monday Night RAW will see big changes to their commentary team as they go from a three man booth to a two man booth. Corey Graves will be joined by Kevin Patrick. Patrick has worked as a backstage correspondent, lead commentator for Main Event and host of RAW Talk.

Jimmy Smith who was the lead commentator for RAW took to Twitter to announce his departure from the company.

Mike Rome will continue as the ring announcer while Byron Saxton and the returning Cathy Kelly will conduct the backstage interviews. This is the first time Kelly has been back since leaving the company in 2020.

Going forward NXT will see Vic Joseph and the WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T in the booth. Alicia Taylor will remain as the ring announcer and McKenzie Mitchell will continue as the backstage interviewer.

When it comes to premium live events Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be the commentary team.

News of the commentary shakeup comes on the heels of Pat McAfee announcing his temporary leave of absence from WWE to become an analyst for ESPN’s “College Game Day.” McAfee will return to his broadcast position in WWE once the college football season wraps up.

