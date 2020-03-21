WWE Smackdown 03-20-20 Live Coverage, Results & Grades

Tonight's WWE Smackdown episode will once again take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second consecutive episode of Smackdown to air live from the PC.

There's no official word yet on what matches will be featured tonight, if any at all, but there will certainly be the WrestleMania 36 contract signing between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski will also appear tonight on FOX to hype his big appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley previously indicated that he will be appearing alongside Gronk

WWE has not issued an official preview for tonight's SmackDown or 205 Live, as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates on the shows and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.

Good evening everyone! It's me, it's me... Chris Deez, as usual, ready for another potentially bizarre episode of Smackdown! WWE have been very quiet regarding tonight's show, outside of the Universal Championship contract signing, so let's just hope for the best!

Michael Cole introduces us to the Performance Centre before running down tonight's show. Goldberg and Roman will be live to sign the contract for their WrestleMania match, Paige will be appearing to confront Bayley and we will see a recap of John Cena and Bray Wyatts epic rivalry. Cole informs everyone about the new format for WrestleMania 36 and also confirms that Rob Gronkowski will be here live tonight.

Mojo Rawley is out here to introduce his best friend Gronk to the WWE Universe. Gronk comes out to the ring dancing like a lunatic and starts hyping up how much of a WWE fan he has always been. King Corbin cuts the two best friends off, demanding they get on their knees and bow down to their king.

Elias is out now. Baron asks if he’s following him everywhere, and the Drifter says he’s had a song in his head that Corbin needs to hear. Corbin agrees to let him play it if it’ll shut him up, but of course it’s about how dumb Corbin sounds and whatnot. Baron gets in Rob’s face and the football man gives him a shove, revealing that Mojo’s dropped down behind him to trip him up. Corbin goes after them but Elias comes up behind him and dumps him to the floor!

Gronk says that although he can't make matches, he is advocating that Elias and Corbin face off at WrestleMania. We see Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura backstage on their way to the ring for an impromptu match against Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. Wow!

Grade B

Decent start to the night, I enjoy Gronk although he certainly isn't for everyone. Great energy and Corbin was the perfect foil for the faces to get over. Elias vs Corbin though? Not for me. I like both guys involved, but the match does nothing for me. Huge match for tonight, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak taking on Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Wow!

Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak vs Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura and Bryan kick things off. Bryan sends Nakamura to the floor and hits a suicide dive, but just before the Artist tags Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg catches Bryan coming off the top with a backbreaker before sending Gulak to the floor, before breaking for commercial. Back from the break, Cesaro and Nakamura are dismantling Bryan. Cesaro holds Bryan in the ropes for a nice sliding German from Nakamura. Beautiful stuff.

Gulak tags in, as does Nakamura, and the former Cruiserweight Champion is doing pretty well against the King of Strong Style. Nakamura counters a Gu-Lock with an armbar. Gulak responds by rolling Nakamura up for a pin. Nakamura kicks out and rocks him with a windmill kick. Cesaro tags in and pops Gulak up for a European uppercut. Gulak fights off Cesaro and tags in Bryan. They roll up Cesaro while Gulak fends off Nakamura. Bryan & Gulak win!

Winners - Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak

Grade - B

A really fun match, with the real story here being the blossoming relationship between Bryan and Gulak. All 4 men looked great, a few nice spots and Bryan/Gulak keep their momentum going forward. These guys would make a great team going forward and going after the tag team championships. Gulak is a star, i'm thrilled he is finally getting to show it.

Paige has joined us via satellite from sunny England! Before she can get started, Bayley and Sasha Banks cut her off. After talking a bit of smack, a fed-up Paige delivers the news she was here for. At Wrestlemania, Bayley will defend her Smackdown Womens Championship against Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Naomi and Sasha Banks! Afterwards, we are treated to a partial re-run of John Cena vs Bray Wyatt from Wrestlemania 30.

Grade - B

It's always nice to see Paige return and this was huge news regarding the Womens Championship match. Bayley defending her gold in a 6 pack match and having to face off against her best friend Sasha is an intriguing piece of booking, I won't talk too much about the Bray/Cena recap just as i didn't last week with the Elimination Chamber re-run, but Bray losing to Cena at WrestleMania 30 was an absolute crime.

Back from the Mania 30 re-run, Cole reminds us of last weeks fantastic confrontation between FunHouse Bray and Cena.