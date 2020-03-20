WWE Smackdown 03-20-20 Preview, Live Coverage & Grades

Tonight's WWE Smackdown episode will once again take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second consecutive episode of Smackdown to air live from the PC.

There's no official word yet on what matches will be featured tonight, if any at all, but there will certainly be the WrestleMania 36 contract signing between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski will also appear tonight on FOX to hype his big appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley previously indicated that he will be appearing alongside Gronk

WWE has not issued an official preview for tonight's SmackDown or 205 Live, as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates on the shows and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.