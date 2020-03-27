WWE Smackdown 03-27-20 Preview, Live Coverage, Results & Grades

Tonight's taped WQE SmackDown on FOX and WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the Road to a taped Wrestlemania 36 continues. Also worth noting that during taping WWE had to make many adjustments to WrestleMania. To see spoilers click here!

Tonight's SmackDown will feature a new "Firefly Fun House" episode from Bray Wyatt to build to John Cena vs. The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36. WWE has also announced Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka for tonight.

There are also two matches with Wrestlemania implications announced for tonight - The Usos vs. The New Day with the winners earning a WrestleMania title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz. Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will also take place and if Gulak wins, then Daniel Bryan will receive a Wrestlemania title shot against WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

205 Live is scheduled to feature Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan.

Stick around throughout the night for full live coverage, starting at 8pm ET.