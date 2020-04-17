WWE Smackdown 04-17-20 Live Coverage, Results, Reaction & Grades

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be back to it's usual live format, as it comes to us from the closed-set of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The first blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying matches will take place tonight with Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke.

SmackDown will also see The Miz defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat against Big E and Jey Uso, following on from their partners amazing showdown at WrestleMania 36. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina has also been announced and if Tamina wins, she earns a shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There will also be a segment with former best friends Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, as Sonya tries to reconcile after betraying her buddy.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET!