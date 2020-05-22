WWE Smackdown 05-22-20 Preview, Live Coverage, Results & Grades

Charlotte Flair and Bayley meet in a battle of champions, the Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues, and Otis & Mandy Rose team up against the persistent Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville.



Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley in Champion vs. Champion Match



The Queen certainly knows how make a grand entrance, and she knows how to stir the pot even better.



Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown last week with a message for Bayley and, perhaps more importantly, Bayley’s good friend Sasha Banks. Before the NXT Women’s Champion was done, she left The Boss contemplating her future and set a Champion vs. Champion Match against the SmackDown Women’s Champion.



Will The Queen seize the opportunity to assert her dominance? Or can Bayley & Sasha affirm their role model status?



Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship Tournament



Jeff Hardy has won fans over for years with his extreme style and iconic matches, but don’t dare count Sheamus as one of them. The two rivals will battle in the first round of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament on Friday Night SmackDown.



The Celtic Warrior has taken exception with the fanfare over The Charismatic Enigma’s latest comeback. Hardy announced his presence in a big way with a Swanton Bomb on the Irish Superstar and a gritty win over Cesaro in WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff action.



The winner of the match will draw Daniel Bryan in the semifinals of the tournament.



Can Hardy put his comeback on the fast track, or is Sheamus destined for Grand Slam glory by getting a step closer to the coveted title?



AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Intercontinental Championship Tournament



The announcement of AJ Styles in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament shook up the bracket, and Shinsuke Nakamura will have to deal with the fallout.



The Phenomenal One will face the former Intercontinental Champion in the First Round of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The title is currently being held in abeyance due to Sami Zayn being unable to compete. Now the in-ring poet Nakamura will look to defend his friend’s honor and bring the championship into The Artist Collective.



The winner of the first-round showdown will face Elias in the semifinals.



Will Styles become a regular fixture on the blue brand, or can Nakamura discourage The Phenomenal One’s journey onto SmackDown?



Otis & Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler



Otis won the battle for Mandy Rose’s heart, but now the blissful couple will have to fight off Sonya Deville’s quest to ruin The Golden Goddess’ life.



Last week, Deville attacked Rose’s “lack of skill” and painted a bleak picture for the future of the stunning Superstar. With Dolph Ziggler by her side, the former Fire & Desire member challenged Otis & Mandy to a Mixed Tag Team Match on SmackDown.



The Workin’ Mans Superstar has been too much to handle for The Showoff in their recent encounters, but Deville did earn a recent win over her former best friend. Will Otis & Mandy’s love conquer all, or will payback be a dish best served by Deville & Ziggler?



Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE!



This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World!