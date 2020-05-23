BREAKING NEWS* The Phenomenal AJ Styles Traded To Smackdown For Future Consideration

It was announced tonight on Friday Night Smackdown during the Intercontinental Championship Tournament that AJ Styles who was originally invited to Smackdown to participate in the tournament has now been announced to have been traded to Smackdown. A superstar to be named later will complete the trade moving over to RAW.

Here is the tweet from WWE:

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE!



This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World!