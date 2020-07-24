WWE SmackDown Betting Odds: July 24, 2020

WWE will air it's first Friday night show since The Fiend pretty much drowned Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules. Entering tonight, there are only two total odds WWE bettors can wager on.

SmackDown Viewership Betting Odds

Will SmackDown see 1.8 million viewers tonight? The oddsmakers at 888sport seem to think so, as the show seeing OVER 1.8 million viewers is favored at -139. With the conclusion of Extreme Rules along with SmackDown airing on FOX, there is reason to believe the show will hit over 1.8 million views.

UNDER 1.8 million viewers is the current underdog, given odds at +100. This is a bit interesting, as +100 translates to an implied probability of 50%. So despite oddsmakers giving the Friday night brand benefit of the doubt, it seems 1.8 million might be difficult to come by. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Major League Baseball is back, and airing literally all day on ESPN. WWE will, for the first time since March, have to compete in the ratings with a popular American sport. With most of the MLB games starting at 6 pm (est) on Friday, SmackDown will be airing at the same time most of the MLB teams are making their 2020 season debuts.

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus Betting Odds

This is simple, don't bet. If you must, take Sheamus. I fully expect Jeff Hardy to win this match to keep the story moving, possibly setting up a rubber match between the two at SummerSlam.

Hardy is an overwhelming favorite at -910, so there is no reason any WWE bettor should consider those odds. Sheamus as the underdog is +450, which presents great value but he probably won't win.

A most likely scenario for this match will see Hardy have to use every inch of destruction to put Sheamus down. Perhaps multiple beer bottles to the head, or driving him through a wall? Either way, expect Hardy to come out on top by having to go 'over-and-beyond' to put the Celtic Warrior away.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It is worth noting that the last time Sheamus fought a heated rival inside of a bar, he became a multiple-time tag team champion with the adversary. That doesn't seem to be the story here however, as this match seems to be a stepping stone for the two's eventual clash at SummerSlam.