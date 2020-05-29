WWE Smackdown Live Coverage 05-29-20

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing... Smackdown on FOX! Not much has been announced for tonight's show, however there are two massive singles matches to determine the grand finale of the Intercontinental Championship. Hopefully WWE will announce more for tonight's episode throughout the evening but let's take a look at what has been announced so far...

Jeff Hardy Vs. Daniel Bryan - Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi Final

In the first round of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament, Jeff Hardy proved his unending perseverance, and Daniel Bryanexhibited his incredible technical prowess. Now the two former Intercontinental Champions will put their skills to the test with a finals opportunity on the line.

The Charismatic Enigma shocked The Celtic Warrior when he pulled out a victory, despite a confident Sheamus controlling long stretches of the match. Bryan was tested by his training partner, but the veteran Superstar outlasted Drew Gulak in a display of grappling ability.

Will Hardy keep his comeback moving forward? Or will Bryan’s in-ring polish be too much to overcome?

Elias Vs. AJ Styles - Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi Final

AJ Styles is officially back on the blue brand. Is a reign as Intercontinental Champion ahead of him? Elias is hoping to sing a different tune when he meets The Phenomenal One in the semifinals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

After being traded to SmackDown for future considerations, Styles announced his presence with a thrilling win over Shinsuke Nakamura. Elias got the opportunity for payback when he knocked King Corbin out the bracket with a hard-fought victory in the opening round.

Can Elias claim another win, or is the tournament destined for a “Too Sweet” outcome?

Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see who will come out on top in these two blockbuster matches!