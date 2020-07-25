WWE SmackDown Preempted By MLB Opening Day On FOX

It's opening day for most MLB teams, today and tonight and at least in the Detroit-area market, Friday Night SmackDown has been preempted by the Detroit Tigers game on FOX as seen by the picture below from WNW's own Thomas Fenton.

It'll be interesting to see if this will be the case moving forward for all MLB games on FOX, or if it'll just be for opening day.

