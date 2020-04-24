WWE Smackdown Preview 04-24-20, Live Coverage, Results & Grades

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight's show will feature a deep dive on the history between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus the beginning of the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Triple H. Money In the Bank qualifiers for tonight's show include Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans and King Baron Corbin vs. Drew Gulak. SmackDown will also see WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Dana Brooke and Carmella.

