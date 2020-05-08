WWE Smackdown Preview 05-08-20, Live Coverage, Results & Grades

Tonight's episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX is the go-home show for this Sunday's Money In The Bank oay-per-view.

It's looking like another jam packed show, with the following matches and segments already advertised:

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt come face to face ahead of their Universal Championship clash at MITB.

Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a mystery partner will take on the newly formed team of King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

Best friends (for now) Bayley and Sasha Banks team up to try and gain the upper hand on their opponents for Sunday, Tamina and Lacey Evans.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jeff Hardy makes his long awaited return from injury. Sheamus has made it very clear over the last few weeks that he isn't exactly happy with the way The Charismatic Enigma is having the red carpet rolled out for him.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET