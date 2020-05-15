WWE Smackdown Preview 05-15-20, Live Coverage & Results

Tonights episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center and promises to be another jam packed show!

Otis brings his Money in the Bank contract to "Miz TV," Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown and a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion begins.

Ready to see the new Mr. Money in the Bank? OOOOOOOHHHHHH YEAAAAAAAAAH!



Fresh off the memorable win at WWE Headquarters, Otis will usher in his run with the contract by sitting down with The Miz. The Workin’ Man Superstar was in the right place at the right time during the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as he caught the tumbling prize after hammin’, slammin’ and food fightin’ his way to the roof.



In a special edition of “Miz TV,” will Otis reveal his plans now that he has the contract?

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her triumphant return to SmackDown



Make way for The Queen on Friday Night SmackDown.



NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to make her return to the blue brand after a strong run getting back to her roots. Flair used her Royal Rumble win to challenge and defeat Rhea Ripley for the black-and-gold title and has since humbled a number of rising Superstars.



What could The Queen be plotting as she rolls into SmackDown

Intercontinental Title declared vacant; tournament to begin on SmackDown



With Sami Zayn currently unable to defend the Intercontinental Championship, it was revealed on WWE Backstage on FS1 that the title has been declared vacant.



A tournament will begin this Friday night on SmackDown to crown a new champion. Stay with WWE's digital and social channels for more on this developing story

Tune it at 8pm EST and make sure to join us for love coverage!



