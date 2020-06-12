WWE Smackdown Preview 06/12/20

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles meet in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will sign their WWE Backlash match contract, and Heavy Machinery reunites alongside Braun Strowman against Dolph Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison. Check below for more info on tonight's show!

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles meet in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals Two of WWE’s most skilled competitors are set to clash when Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles face off this week on Friday Night SmackDown in the finals of a tournament to determine the new Intercontinental Champion.



Styles came to the blue brand as a man on a mission, as The Phenomenal One dispatched of former champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening round of the tournament. After a hit-and-run incident involving Elias threw the bracket into chaos, Styles accepted a bye into the final round while Bryan fought his way into the title matchup by defeating Sheamus.



In hopes of delivering a message to his eventual competitor, Styles challenged Bryan’s coach Drew Gulak to a match and may have taken the up-and-comer a little too lightly, as Gulak rolled up the former WWE Champion for a shocking victory.



Will Styles regroup and finally capture the title that has evaded him? Or will Bryan usher in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion? 1 / 3

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C for all this and more!

