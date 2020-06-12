WWE Smackdown Preview 06/12/20

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles meet in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will sign their WWE Backlash match contract, and Heavy Machinery reunites alongside Braun Strowman against Dolph Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison. Check below for more info on tonight's show!
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C for all this and more! Also join us here for full live coverage!
Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.
WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.
Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.
For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.