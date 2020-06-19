WWE SmackDown Preview (6/19/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This show was taped this past Monday, June 14th.

Let's see what WWE has planned for the show, tonight!

Bray Wyatt Returns With The FireFly Funhouse

Preview (via WWE) - Bray Wyatt will finally end his silence when the “Firefly Fun House” returns to SmackDown this Friday night. Wyatt has been mysteriously quiet since falling prey to Braun Strowman's strength and mind games at WWE Money in the Bank.

The former Wyatt family patriarch had hoped to return the Universal Champion to his Black Sheep beginnings, but Strowman channeled his past to defeat Wyatt.

What chaos will Wyatt bring to the blue brand upon his return?

AJ Styles Holds An Intercontinental Championship Presentation

Preview (via WWE) - It didn’t take long for AJ Styles to make a major impact on the blue brand, as he outlasted a loaded field to win the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The Superstar is set for a championship presentation fit for a Phenomenal champion.

Although he didn’t compete at WWE Backlash, Styles walked into the event with an elevated swagger and invited the entire SmackDown roster to witness his championship coronation, including the man he defeated to earn it, Daniel Bryan.

Will Styles force the SmackDown Superstars to bend the knee to their new champion? Or will his arrogance lead to an uprising among the ranks?

Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut

Preview - Former NXT Tag-Team Champion, Matt Riddle will make his debut on the blue brand, tonight. What chaos will 'The Original Bro' cause on his first night on SmackDown?

Mandy Rose Joins The Miz and John Morrison on 'Miz TV'

Preview (via WWE) - Best friends have turned into bitter enemies, as the animosity between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville has continued to escalate in recent weeks. Now, The Precious Peach will get to share her side of the story when she joins “Miz TV” on Friday Night SmackDown.

What will Rose have to say about her former best friend, and will Deville be far behind?

