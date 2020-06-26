WWE SmackDown Preview (6/26/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center and is reportedly being taped as this is being written, this afternoon. The show only has 1 segment announced for the show as for some-odd reason, the previously scheduled Bray Wyatt-Braun Strowman confrontation has been removed from all of WWE's social media accounts and from their official preview on their website. The scheduled Intercontinental Championship match between Champion, AJ Styles and challenger, Drew Gulak were set to square off, but that has also been removed from all of WWE social media accounts and official website preview.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With all that being said, let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Special Tribute To The Undertaker + The Boneyard Match From WrestleMania 36, In It's Entirety

Preview (via WWE) - With the WWE Universe still buzzing over the final chapter of WWE Network’s groundbreaking documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” this Friday night.

As part of the special recognition, the astonishing Boneyard Match between The Deadman and AJ Styles will air on television for the first time. As Superstars, legends, celebrities and fans have expressed their support for the sports-entertainment icon, the blue brand now gets to share the same message: Thank you, Taker.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter as well as myself on Twitter (@WNWFaria) for live-coverage of tonight's edition of SmackDown, starting tonight at 8:00pm (Eastern)!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.