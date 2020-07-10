WWE SmackDown Preview (7/10/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a SmackDown Tag-Team Title match!

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships - New Day (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Preview (via WWE) - The Power of Positivity will come head-on with cynical skill when The New Day defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro.

The King of Strong Style scored a statement victory over Kofi Kingston last week after Big E and Cesaro were ejected from ringside. The two bitter Superstars have used every possible opportunity to target the eight-time champions with blindside attacks, as the duo has searched for the respect they believe they deserve.

Will the decorated tag team titleholders fight off the challenge and retain their gold? Can Nakamura & Cesaro earn the esteem they crave by taking the titles?

Re-Air of Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman From 'Money in The Bank'

Preview (via WWE) - It’s been a long and twisted road that has led Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt back to the Swamp. On SmackDown this week, fans can catch the most recent in-ring chapter with a special presentation of the Universal Championship Match from WWE Money in the Bank.

Wyatt looked to reawaken Strowman’s past after The Monster Among Men reached the championship summit at WrestleMania 36. Relive the epic clash of mind games between the familiar foes with a special presentation of the match.

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (Non-Title Match)

Preview (via WWE) - The Golden Role Models have established their dominance, but that doesn’t mean their rivals are ready to accept it. As tensions remain at an all-time high, Bayley & Sasha Banks will face Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a non-title clash.

Cross has kept the SmackDown Women’s Champion on her heels ahead of their title showdown at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The unpredictable Superstar jumped in from all angles to distract Bayley in her Champion vs. Champion Match against Asuka. The challengers also derailed The Golden Role Models’ tribute to themselves last week on SmackDown, but the ensuing match between Five Feet of Fury and Bayley ended in a disqualification after Cross’ emotions boiled over.

Will the erratic Cross keep her emotions in check to send a message ahead of her title showdown? Or will Bayley & Banks back up their boasts as the gold standard?

Jeff Hardy Joins 'Miz TV'

Preview (via WWE) - Jeff Hardy fought back against his demons last week, and now he’ll join “Miz TV” to discuss the latest escalation in his rivalry with Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior delivered a full bar and his own server to the ring for The Charismatic Enigma, but Hardy refused to succumb to the temptations from his antagonist. Instead the iconic Superstar took out the bartender and stared down Sheamus following an emphatic Swanton Bomb.

Will The Miz & John Morrison poke and prod the incensed Hardy? Also, what message will Hardy have for Sheamus after the diabolical toast?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for live-coverage of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)!

