WWE SmackDown Preview (7/17/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by an Intercontinental Championship match between Champion, AJ Styles and 'The Original Bro', Matt Riddle.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

AJ Styles Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against Matt Riddle

Preview (via WWE) - “The Face That Runs The Place” will face a challenge from The Bro who is set on running the show as AJ Styles puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro made an emphatic statement when he defeated The Phenomenal One in his SmackDown in-ring debut. At that time, the Intercontinental Champion would only grant a non-title matchup for Riddle, and Styles was distracted by his rival Daniel Bryan, who was watching from ringside among a host of blue brand Superstars. When the championship matchup was revealed to Styles during an interview with Sarah Schreiber, the titleholder promised things would be different for the neophyte with no other distractions at play.

Are Friday nights about to become “The Bro Show,” or will the Intercontinental Champion extend his Phenomenal reign?

Bray Wyatt Returns To The Firefly Funhouse Ahead Of His 'Swamp Fight' Against Braun Strowman, This Sunday

Preview (via WWE) - All roads lead to the Swamp, but there will be one final stop before The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Bray Wyatt returns with an all-new episode of “Firefly Fun House” with the Wyatt Swamp Fight against Braun Strowman looming. Wyatt has awoken the dead in recent weeks to try and lead The Monster Among Men to his Black Sheep beginnings.

What message will Wyatt have for Strowman ahead of the Wyatt Swamp Fight?

'A Moment Of Bliss' With Alexa Bliss & A Mystery Guest

Preview (via WWE) - Alexa Bliss will roll out the red carpet for a marquee guest on “A Moment of Bliss” this Friday night. The identity of the guest remains a mystery but promises to have the blue brand abuzz.

Who will Bliss reveal as the mystery guest for the much-anticipated episode of “A Moment of Bliss?”

