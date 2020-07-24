WWE SmackDown Preview (7/24/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a 'Bar Fight' between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.

Let's see what else is in-store for tonight.

Jeff Hardy Takes On Sheamus In A 'Bar Fight'

Preview - After months of much-too-personal verbal and physical attacks by Sheamus, Jeff Hardy looks to put him and his personal demons to bed, tonight, when he takes on Sheamus in a 'Bar Fight'.

Naomi Joins The Miz and John Morrison On 'Miz TV'

Preview (via WWE) - The Miz & John Morrison always have the finger on the pulse of sports-entertainment, and they’ll be joined by last week’s center of attention when Naomi stops by “Miz TV.”

Naomi set social media aglow last week after her loss to Lacey Evans led many in the WWE Universe to back up the exuberant Superstar. The Sassy Southern Belle gained control of the match by tying Naomi’s hair to the ropes and then landing a Woman’s Right to get the victory.

What will Naomi have to say about last week’s loss and the reaction from the WWE Universe?

Sasha Banks and Bayley Address The Women's Championship Situation In WWE

Preview (via WWE) - The Golden Role Models have amassed all the titles, but the controversy hasn’t escaped them. Bayley & Sasha Banks continue to stake The Boss’ claim to the Raw Women’s Championship, but the contentious conclusion to her match against Asuka at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules has created confusion around the title.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions plan to address the blue brand and clear the air on the championship landscape. Bayley & Banks promise to even redefine greatness in the process, as the pair will hold all the gold when they walk into SmackDown.

What will the duo have to say about Sasha’s looming rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow?

