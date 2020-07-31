WWE SmackDown Preview (7/31/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross as well as AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Gran Metalik.

Let's take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Bayley Defends The SmackDown Women's Championship Against Nikki Cross

Preview (via WWE) - Bayley played puppet master to orchestrate her latest SmackDown Women’s Championship defense, but Nikki Cross will look to make her pay for trying to drive a wedge between her and Alexa Bliss. The rivals will meet in a rematch of their controversial title match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

In the last showdown, Cross seemed on the cusp of a breakthrough, but an assist from Sasha Banks’ Boss rings helped Bayley retain her title with one crushing blow to the ribs. Last week on SmackDown, Bayley was in the giving spirit as she offered a title opportunity to the winner of an impromptu Cross vs. Bliss singles bout. The match created tension among the tag team partners, but Cross was fueled by her desire to get payback.

Will Cross finally topple Bayley from her throne above the blue brand? Or will it be another showcase for “The Golden Role Models”?

AJ Styles Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against Gran Metalik

Preview (via WWE) - AJ Styles will face Gran Metalik in a showdown of supremely skilled Superstars for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Phenomenal One watched from the announce table as The King of the Ropes outlasted Lince Dorado, Drew Gulak and Shorty G in last week’s Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the title opportunity. While Styles might have struggled with his pronunciations on commentary, Gran Metalik made sure the champion would remember his name with an emphatic attack on Styles after his victory.

Will a Lucha House Party break out for a new Intercontinental Champion? Or will Styles continue his reign?

Naomi Looks To Finally Get Rid Of Lacey Evans

Preview (via WWE) - Fans have flocked to social media to support Naomi in recent weeks, and now she’ll have a chance to make a statement of her own. Naomi will face Lacey Evans in a hotly contested matchup between two of the blue brand’s best.

The Glow lit up “Miz TV” last week with an impassioned message for the WWE Universe and a sharp slap that left The Sassy Southern Belle disheveled and shocked. The rivalry started after Evans bitterly attacked Naomi following the Karaoke Showdown, and it hit another level after The Sassy Southern Belle tied Naomi’s hair to the ropes in the middle of a match.

Will Naomi start to change the narrative with a win? Or can Evans continue to frustrate her new rival?

Otis & Mandy Rose's Love Story Continues

Preview (via WWE) - The Summer of Love comes to SmackDown as Otis and Mandy Rose get set to rekindle their romance. Fresh off their historic Bumpy win for “Best Social Reaction of the Year,” The Workin’ Man Superstar and his lovely peach will be on hand, as the love story continues on the blue brand.

What new memories will SmackDown’s favorite couple create this week?

