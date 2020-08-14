WWE SmackDown Preview (8/14/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center and is headlined by 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt confronting Universal Champion, Braun Strowman as well as a three-brand Battle Royal to determine SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley's challenger for SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at what's in-store, tonight...

Universal Champion, Braun Strowman Promises To Confront 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt

Preview (via WWE) - “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has changed many Superstars with his sadistic actions, and the return of Braun Strowman appeared to signal another dramatic shift. Strowman vows to address “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt this week on Friday Night SmackDown in what promises to be a monstrous confrontation.

Last week, in his first sighting since the Wyatt Swamp Fight, the Universal Champion had reached a breaking point and claimed that he “is what nightmares are made of.” The two rivals are now set for a colossal showdown at SummerSlam, as The Monster Among Men has promised “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt another opportunity at what he truly desired: The Universal Title.

What does Strowman have in store in his latest brush with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt?

Triple-Brand Battle Royal To Determine SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley's Challenger at SummerSlam

Preview (via WWE) - Bayley has made a lot of enemies during her run as SmackDown Women’s Champion. Now those enemies will have their chance to pay back the outspoken role model next week on SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon joined SmackDown to announce a Triple Brand Battle Royal to determine Bayley’s challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam. Superstars from Raw, NXT and SmackDown will do battle for a career-changing opportunity at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Who will appear in the high-stakes Battle Royal? Will one of Bayley’s blue brand rivals step up to the challenge or will a Raw or NXT competitor stake their claim to the title opportunity?

Stay tuned to WWE's digital and social platforms as more details on the match are released.

Big E Battles John Morrison

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, Big E let Kayla Braxton know he’s ready to taste the sweet nectar of championship gold, and a showdown with John Morrison will be the latest step in his quest towards a title. After an injury to Kofi Kingston at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, it was Big E’s time to go it alone as the bombastic Superstar set out to achieve his own personal goals.

The New Day member already took down one member of the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century” with a win over The Miz two weeks ago.

Can Big E keep the ball rolling with a win over Morrison, or can The Guru of Greatness provide a roadblock to his former rival?

Alexa Bliss Has A Sit-down Interview To Discuss Her Interactions With 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt

Preview (via WWE) - It’s been a harrowing two weeks for Alexa Bliss, as she’s been at the center of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s mind games with Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bliss will now sit -down for an interview to share her side of the story from the menacing events of the past two weeks.

Last week, Bliss appeared to reach out to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in an attempt to disarm his menacing intentions. Shortly after, Strowman appeared on the TitanTron to deliver a message to for Wyatt and revived the monstrous rivalry between the two.

What will the Superstar have to say after encountering “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and walking away to tell the tale?

