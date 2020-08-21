WWE SmackDown Preview (8/21/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown is emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and is LIVE for the first time in months and will feature the debut of the WWE's newest virtual fan experience, 'WWE ThunderDome' as well as a pair of title matches just 48-hours before SummerSlam.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Vince McMahon Kicks-Off The Show

Preview - What will the Chairman of WWE have to say when he introduces ‘WWE ThunderDome’ to kick-off the show?

AJ Styles Defends The Intercontinental Championship Against Jeff Hardy

Preview (via WWE) - Is “The Face that Runs the Place” ready to make the ‘dome his home?

A high-stakes match highlights Friday Night SmackDown’s WWE ThunderDome debut as AJ Styles will look to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy.

Last week, Styles presented his own Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistic System that helped the champion crunch the numbers and was not so surprisingly unable to find a Superstar worthy of a title opportunity. The Charismatic Enigma emphatically stated his own case with Styles and left his mark on The Phenomenal One’s whiteboard presentation. The showdown between two of WWE’s most talented competitors promises to be a must-see match, and you can write that in permanent marker.

Will Hardy humble the outspoken champion? Or will Styles continue his back up his statistical model with a real-life statement?

What Will Universal Champion, Braun Strowman Have To Say To 'The Fiend' Ahead Of Their SummerSlam Championship Clash?

Preview (via WWE) - Braun Strowman walked into the Wyatt Swamp Fight hoping to bury his past but walked out by unearthing The Monster.

The Universal Champion will face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the title at SummerSlam, but it’s clear that Strowman’s encounters with “The Fiend” have already drastically changed him.

Since Strowman’s return from the swamp, his deranged spiral has been on full display. An incensed Strowman returned to the SmackDown ring last week and urged Wyatt to approach the evil giant and come face his fears. Instead, Alexa Bliss entered hoping to talk and then slap some sense into her friend and former Mixed Match Challenge partner. An unhinged Strowman answered her pleas by raising Bliss above his head until finally enticing a response from Wyatt.

With SummerSlam just days away, who will find themselves in Strowman’s path of destruction this week?

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro Defend The SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Against Lucha House Party

Preview (via WWE) - Life has been good to Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado are intent on crashing that party.

Lucha House Party will aim to shut down the “Champion’s Lounge” when they challenge Nakamura & Cesaro for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The tandems have gone back in forth in singles action in the past two weeks as Cesaro first crushed Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik then walked the ropes to a win against The King of Strong Style. The King of the Ropes was aided by the surprising return of Kalisto who neutralized The Swiss Cyborg outside the ring.

Will Lucha House Party finally get their hands on the titles? Or will Nakamura & Cesaro be toasting another victory?

Big E Looks For Revenge On Sheamus

Preview (via WWE) - Big E has dreams of climbing to WWE’s mountaintop, and Sheamus loves nothing more than to crush a good dream.

The New Day powerhouse will face The Celtic Warrior in the WWE ThunderDome, as Big E looks to continue a strong start to his Singles run. Big E forced both John Morrison & The Miz to tap out in his last matches, as the ultimate teammate showed off his complete skillset. Following that win over Morrison, Sheamus came calling and delivered an earth-shattering Brogue Kick to Big E.

Can Big E keep his dream alive against Sheamus? Or will The Celtic Warrior have his opponent rethinking his decision to go it alone?

