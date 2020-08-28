WWE SmackDown Preview (8/28/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of WWE's ThunderDome and is headlined by Universal Champion, 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman signing the contract for their Universal Championship match, this Sunday at the Payback PPV event.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman Sign Their Universal Championship Match Contract

Preview (via WWE) - The Big Dog is back, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are waiting. Roman Reigns, Wyatt and Strowman will have to sign the dotted line for their Universal Title No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt finally pulled Braun Strowman to the darkest depths at SummerSlam, and Wyatt emerged with the Universal Title. As Wyatt rose to his feet from the battle, Reigns crashed The Biggest Event of the Summer with his return and delivered Spears to both combatants. The Big Dog made his shocking return and let the WWE Universe know he’s ready to take back his yard.

Will Wyatt, Reigns or Strowman look to send a message ahead of WWE Payback?

Big E Joins The Miz & John Morrison For 'Miz TV'

Preview (via WWE) - After an impassioned back-and-forth with The Miz on “Talking Smack,” Big E will restart the conversation on “Miz TV.”

Big E has gotten off to a scorching start with singles run, but he turned up the heat even more in his confrontation with The Miz. On the return of “Talking Smack” to the award-winning WWE Network, Big E spoke up about Kofi Kingston’s post-WWE Title opportunities, and The Miz was quick to fire back with his own conflicting viewpoint.

Throw in the fact that the New Day powerhouse has defeated The Miz & John Morrison in recent weeks, and it’s fair to assume fireworks will follow on “Miz TV.”

