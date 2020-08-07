WWE SmackDown Preview (8/7/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a new episode of the Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt, fresh-off of The Fiend's attack on Alexa Bliss, last week.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us...

Bray Wyatt Returns With The Firefly Funhouse

Preview (via WWE) - After the shocking conclusion to last week’s SmackDown, Bray Wyatt will return for an all-new edition of “The Firefly Fun House.”

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerged with a shocking attack on Alexa Bliss, as Universal Champion Braun Strowman remains missing. Wyatt had warned that the demonic creature was ready to be unleashed, and “The Fiend” set his sights on the helpless Bliss.

Will the “Firefly Fun House” host reveal the true motivations of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s attack? And will he continue to tempt The Monster Among Men with his actions?

Matt Riddle Battles Sheamus

Preview (via WWE) - It has been trial by fire since Matt Riddle debuted on the blue brand, and The Original Bro will face another stiff test in a battle with Sheamus.

The newcomer has been targeted by King Corbin since his debut, as a King’s Ransom has been offered to humble the rising Riddle. Sheamus will look to take out his own frustrations on a first-time opponent after his loss against Jeff Hardy in their Bar Fight.

Can Riddle score another statement victory in his early run on SmackDown? Or will Sheamus quell his hot start?

Jeff Hardy Looks For Revenge On King Corbin

Preview (via WWE) - Jeff Hardy is on a mission to conquer his demons, and King Corbin has been happy to present him with an entirely new challenge.

As The Charismatic Enigma addressed the WWE Universe last week, Corbin disrespectfully entered to dampen Hardy’s spirits. Drew Gulak would stand up for the legendary Superstar, but Corbin would dispatch of the grappler in the ensuing showdown.

Can Hardy overcome the latest roadblock, or will Corbin deal his comeback a debilitating blow?

Sonya Deville Joins The Miz and John Morrison On Miz TV

Preview (via WWE) - The always engaging “Dirt Sheet” brings in one of the most controversial Superstars on the blue brand, as Sonya Deville will join The Miz & John Morrison, this Friday.

Deville blindsided Mandy Rose last week as The Golden Goddess prepared for a date with Otis. After the initial attack, Deville grabbed a pair of scissors and gave her former best friend an impromptu haircut. Deville promised to ruin Rose, and the extreme makeover was another step in their bitter back-and-forth.

What will Deville have to say following her brutal attack last week?

