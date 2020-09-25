WWE SmackDown Preview (9/25/20)

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by an in-ring interview with Universal Champion, Roman Reigns and his special advisor, Paul Heyman.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Universal Champion, Roman Reigns Sits Down For An In-Ring Interview

Preview (via WWE) - Two nights before The Bloodline goes to battle, Roman Reigns will share his side of the story on his relationship with Jey Uso before their Universal Title Match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The cousins have teamed up for a pair of wins over Sheamus & King Corbin in recent weeks on the blue brand, but the possible rifts in the relationship have bubbled up. After last week’s Samoan Street Fight win, an icy staredown from The Big Dog followed what originally appeared to be a heartfelt celebration between Reigns and Uso.

With WWE Clash of Champions on the horizon, what will Reigns have to say before stepping into the ring with family?

Jeff Hardy Battles Sami Zayn Ahead Of Their Intercontinental Championship Match, This Sunday At Clash Of Champions

Preview (via WWE) - Before they share the ring with AJ Styles at WWE Clash of Champions, Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn will face off in a non-title match on Friday Night SmackDown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Controversy continued to find Zayn last week on the blue brand, as The Great Liberator’s pin was called off due to him grasping Styles’ tights during the maneuver. The Phenomenal One capitalized on the distracted Zayn and secured a roll-up win of his own. The chaotic situation surrounding the Intercontinental Title continued, as The Charismatic Enigma then entered to attack both competitors and lay down a challenge for the pay-per-view event.

Who will leave the blue brand with the upper hand before the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Winner Take All Ladder Match on Sunday?

Lacey Evans Looks For Revenge On Alexa Bliss

Preview (via WWE) - Alexa Bliss will battle Lacey Evans on Friday Night SmackDown following Bliss’ shocking Sister Abigail attack on The Sassy Southern Belle last week.

The Fiend continues to have some sort of hold over Bliss, as the energetic Superstar has snapped into a trance multiple times in recent weeks. After falling to Nikki Cross, Evans uttered The Fiend’s name, and Bliss once again fell into a hypnosis-like state before dishing out the Sister Abigail.

Will Bliss be able to stay focused on the match? Or will a stronger force pull her in another direction?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!