WWE Smackdown Preview and Live Coverage 02-21-20

It's almost time for the latest installment of WWE Smackdown and boy, this is a jam packed show! Coming to you live from Phoenix, Arizona we've got...

Goldberg returning to Smackdown ahead of showdown with The Fiend

The WWE Hall of Famer recently reemerged to attempt to win the Universal Championship for a second time. The twisted Wyatt was quick to interject and let Goldberg know he welcomed the challenge. Now with Goldberg stepping into the blue brand spotlight, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt may not be far behind.

Will Goldberg or The Fiend leave Arizona with the mental advantage ahead of Super Showdown?

The Bella Twins return for A Moment of Bliss

The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?

Naomi faces Carmella for the right to challenge Bayley at Super Showdown

Carmella came up just short in her attempt to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title last week against Bayley, but another opportunity at WWE Super ShowDown awaits… she’ll just have to dim Naomi’s Glow.

Following a skirmish involving Carmella, Naomi and Bayley, it has been announced that Princess Mella and The Glow will collide this coming Friday night, and the winner will go on to challenge Bayley for her championship at WWE Super ShowDown.

On top of all of those must see announcements we will also be seeing an exclusive sit down interview between Renee Young and Lacey Evans, aswell as a monumental 8 man, 4 v 4 tag team match where old rivals The Uso's & The New Day will unite to take on the threat of The Miz, John Morrison, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

