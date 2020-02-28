WWE Smackdown Preview and Live Coverage 02-28-20

Welcome to WNW's preview for tonight's WWE Smackdown! Make sure you stick around for full live coverage when the show starts! So, what's in store tonight?

John Cena returns to SmackDown in his home state of Massachusetts. Also, the fallout from WWE Super ShowDown heads to the blue brand after Goldberg took home the Universal Title, and The Miz & John Morrison regained their championship form after 11 years.

It was on SmackDown where The Cenation Leader made his dynamic debut nearly 18 years ago, when he channeled “Ruthless Aggression” to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his debut match. Since that fateful night, Cena went on to become WWE’s standard-bearer, earning 16 World Championships and inspiring countless WWE fans to “Never Give Up.”

An icon in the ring and the star of such blockbuster films as “Bumblebee,” “Blockers” and the upcoming “F9: The Fast Saga,” Cena will soon bring his signature “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect” back to SmackDown, as first reported by WWE Backstage on FS1.

Whatever this unparalleled Superstar has planned, you won’t want to miss it. Catch Cena’s return to SmackDown tonight on FOX.

New Universal Champion Goldberg will be Live on Smackdown tonight.

The WWE Hall of Famer sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world when he defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown. Instead of who’s next, the WWE Universe will be wondering what’s next for Goldberg as he heads into his second reign as Universal Champion.

Will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerge to confront the first man to stop his twisted rampage? Or will Goldberg target a new member of Team Blue?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the new Universal Champion’s next move