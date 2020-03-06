WWE Smackdown Preview & Live Coverage: Go Home Show For Elimination Chamber 2020

This is the final WWE show before the Elimination Chamber PPV and that is the final PPV until WrestleMania in Tampa, Fl. Before we look at the promoted card for tonight I'm going to look at the viewership numbers for Smackdown in 2020. The show saw an increase in viewers after putting the Universal Title on Goldberg and promoting John Cena's return to television.



2020 Viewership:

1/3/20- 2,417,000 (.70)

1/10/20- 2,502,000 (.75)

1/17/20- 2,580,000 (.80)

1/24/20- 2,470,000 (.70)

1/31/20- 2,369,000 (.70)

2/7/20- 2,547,000 (.75)

2/14/20- 2,482,000 (.70)

2/21/20- 2,490,000 (.70)

2/28/20- 2,700,000 (.80)



Smackdown last week increased viewership to hits highest total of 2020 and continues to dominate the key demo on broadcast television. The show is generally the most watched show in the key (18-49) demographic each week however is generally ranks 3rd or 4th of the four major broadcast channels on Friday night. The show has stayed close to NBC and ABC programming each week this year with CBS programming continuing to own total viewership each week.

Now let's take a look at the promoted card for tonight's go-home Smackdown show. The show is being highlighted with a return of the NWO to Smackdown with Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac being on "A Moment Of Bliss". The faction is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year in Tampa, Fl.

A tag match is the featured match for tonight's show, it's a gauntlet match to determine the final entrants into the Elimination Chamber match this Sunday. Also on the show is the return of the Firefly Fun House featuring Bray Wyatt, where he will speak his first words since losing his title and challenging Cena for WrestleMania. Finally the inaugural women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will take on the team of Naomi and Lacey Evans.

What are your thoughts for the show tonight? Do you think the NWO will get physical tonight or be challenged by another trio or do you believe they are their just for a nostalgic promo? Who will win the tag team gauntlet match? Follow this article throughout the day for any updates and for live coverage during the show.