WWE Smackdown Preview, Live Coverage, Results & Grades

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Wrestlemania 36 go-home show with all the final hype and announcements for the big events on Saturday and Sunday.

WWE have announced that John Cena will be on tonight's show to respond to Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House Match" proposal for their Wrestlemania showdown. They have also announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison will host The New Day and The Usos on MizTV.

WWE previously announced a face-off between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg for tonight's show, but that has been removed from the official preview. It was believed that the segment would explain Reigns' replacement for the Universal Championship match this weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's taped shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.