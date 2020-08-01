WWE SmackDown Ratings and Viewership (7/31/20)

Last night's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of 1.89 million viewers. That number is down from last week's average of 1.97 million.

The show was headlined by a pair of title bouts with AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental Championship against Gran Metalik and Bayley defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross.

The first hour pulled in 1.87 million viewers, while the second hour boosted up to 1.91 million viewers.

It's worth to note that the ending of the show had the internet buzzing when The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss to close the night which could boost next week's numbers. As of this writing, the clip of the attack on WWE's YouTube page currently has 1.8 million views in just 17 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!