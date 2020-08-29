WWE SmackDown Ratings and Viewership (8/29/20)

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown which was headlined by an announced contract signing by Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman drew an average of 2.18 million viewers.

That viewership number is slightly up from last week’s 2.16 rating.

The first hour of the show came in at 2.21 million viewers before taking a slight dip to 2.15 million viewers in the second hour.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For an updated viewership tracker for Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT, click here!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!