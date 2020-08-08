WWE Smackdown Ratings and Viewership (8/7/20)

Last night's episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX averaged 1.95 million viewers which is up from last week's average of 1.89 million viewers.

The show was headlined this week by Heavy Machinery vs John Morrison and The Miz. That ended in no contest due to the new faction known as RETRIBUTION showing up and attacking everyone.

The first hour of the show pulled in 1.92 million viewers while the second hour saw a spike and pulled in 1.98 million viewers.

