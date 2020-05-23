WWE Smackdown Ratings & Viewership 5/22/20

Smackdown this past Friday featured AJ Styles get traded to the blue brand and battle Nakamura in a IC Championship Tournament match. The show also featured Otis and Mandy against Ziggler and Sonya, Sheamus battling Jeff Hardy, and The Queen Charlotte Flair taking on Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley.



The show drew an average of 2 million viewers last week and this week they drew 2 million viewers. They also finishes very well in the with a key demo, clearly taking first or tying for first in 18-49 demo.

