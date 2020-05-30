WWE Smackdown Ratings & Viewership 5/29/20

This week's Smackdown featured a controversial start to the show with the "arrest" of Jeff Hardy and having Sheamus take his spot against Daniel Bryan. It also featured more Mandy Rose and Otis, Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and the official introduction of the Original Bro Matt Riddle to the Smackdown roster.

The viewership for this weeks show was 2.150 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour did 2.143 million viewers and the second hour did 2.157 million viewers.

It should be noted that this is the preliminary viewership number and the actual rating won’t be released until Monday.

These numbers are up from last week’s 2.040 viewers, with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic. SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership.