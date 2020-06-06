WWE Smackdown Ratings & Viewership 6/5/20

This weeks Smackdown took place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and featured a major title change. Bayley and Sasha became 2 time Women's tag team champions last night defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Also Braun Strowman continued his feud with Miz and Morrison, Sonya Devllie took on Lacey Evans and Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had an incredible promo that made the Intercontinental Championship look great.



The ratings for last night show were, 1.9 million and they finished first in the key demographic. You can see the chart below.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!