WWE Smackdown Ratings & Viewership 7/3/20

Smacked this week was headlined by Sheamus and Jeff Hardy as they continue their feud over Hardy having issues with alcohol. The show also featured the red hot Sasha Banks and Bayley coming off their dominating performance on Wednesday. The show would also see Matt Riddle get a win over John Morrison, Styles take on Gulak and Nakamura defeat Kofi Kingston on the show. Smackdown has stayed pretty steady with over 2 million viewers for the past two months.



This week the show did only 1.76m viewers, as viewership across the board was down likely due to the holiday in the US. They still did well in the key demographics.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

