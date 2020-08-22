WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership (8/21/20)

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2.16 million viewers.

The show was headlined by the debut of WWE’s newest creation, ‘WWE ThunderDome’ virtual fan experience as well as an Intercontinental Championship match between now former Champion, AJ Styles and new Champion, Jeff Hardy.

The viewership number is up from last week’s rating of an average of 1.97 million viewers. Last night’s show saw the first hour pull-in 2.18 million viewers, followed by a slight dip to 2.14 million viewers in the second hour.

