WWE Smackdown Recap (10/22/21)

Hello everyone I am back to writing recaps! On this first Smackdown of the new season and with a brand new roster a very familiar face opened up the show, the head of the table Roman Reigns! Coming off his Crown Jewel title defense and win versus Brock Lesnar he boasted and again challenged Paul Heyman's loyalty after his action of not picking a side during the title match at Crown Jewel.

Reigns then brought up a tweet from Lesnar where Lesnar said when he saw Reigns on Smackdown he would destroy him. It took a little while but eventually the Beast came out beat up Reigns, The Usos, officials, referees, wrestlers who came to help just anyone who crossed him. After the attacks Adam Pearce went to the ring and announced for his actions Lesnar would be suspended indefinitely. Lesnar then came out and did not take it well he attacked Pearce choking him and yelling at him then delivering two F-5s on Pearce. Sonya Deville took over general manager duties alone for the rest of the night.

We then went backstage where Deville was on the phone and Naomi interrupted once again challenging her but Deville had a busy night ahead and refused. Drew McIntyre then went to Deville and said he would issue an open challenge with or without her permission and he did just that. The genius strategist Sami Zayn then answered the challenge saying he was the longest tenured Smackdown superstar and a locker room leader and I agree he is a genius. McIntyre's size and power was too much for Zayn to overcome though because McIntyre won the match with his Claymore kick.

All Hail the new king! Xavier Woods then had his King of the Ring coronation and Kofi Kingston his tag team partner, close friend, and New Day brother did the honors of crowning him. WWE made the right decision by having him win the tournament and letting him fulfill a life long dream. Congrats to the new King!

A collection of promos then occurred when Ridge Holland, Garza and Carrillo, Aliyah, and Sheamus all had promos since they are new additions to Smackdown. After those promos Mansoor and Ali then had a Crown Jewel rematch. I was expecting Ali to get a win back but Mansoor won yet again!

The moment I was most excited for then happened, the debut of Hit Row. They gave fire promos then marched to the ring. Swerve Scott and Top Dolla then beat a couple jobbers in a tag team match. I hope WWE has big plans for this faction.

Shinsuke Nakamura then battled Happy Corbin in a Intercontinental Championship Contender match in which Corbin won after a Madcap Moss and Rick Boogs interaction distracted Nakamura leading to Corbin slamming Nak into the steel steps and then delivering the End of Days back in the ring.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair then had their title exchange with Deville supervising. Lynch kept trying to steal Flairs RAW Women's Championship without giving Flair the Smackdown Women's Championship so Becky could be Becky's two belt once again. That did not happen but then Flair challenged Lynch to a winner takes all match right away. Before an answer Sasha Banks came out talked some trash and Lynch left saying they had to settle their issues and she will see one of them at Survivor Series. Banks and Flair then brawled to end the show.

