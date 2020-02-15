WWE Smackdown Results 02-14-20

Welcome to WrestlingNewsWorlds live coverage of WWE Smackdown! Stay here for up to date results, highlights and hot talking points!

Advertised for tonight: Reigns and a mystery partner face the challenge of The Miz & John Morrison, Bayley defends the SmackDown women’s championship against Carmella, Otis takes Mandy Rose on a date for Valentine’s Day, and more!

Disclaimer: I think this is the worst opening video/music in WWE history. Big AC/DC fan, but it just doesn't fit.

Top of the show, Michael Cole welcomes us to Vancouver, British Colombia. Cole and Graves give us a run down of tonight's upcoming segments and matches.

A Moment of Bliss is back! Great reception for Alexa and Nikki Cross. Nikki wishes everybody a happy valentines day and then introduces the winner of last weeks fatal 4-way, Carnella. Alexa hypes up Carnellas win but also highlights that the victory was very much a surprise. A slideshow of Carmella & Bayleys friendship is shown on screen. When Alexa asks what happened to their friendship, Carmella calls out and blames Sasha Banks for the breakdown in relationship.

Bayley comes out to talk smack, mostly directed at Carmella. She claims their friendship was never what it seemed and was Bayley taking pity on Carmella. Bayley turns her attention to Alexa and Nikki, reminding Bliss she beat her & Cross last summer... but the challenger has heard enough - she wants her match right now!

They head to the ring, and we head to commercial.

Cole hypes up the resume and accolades of both competitors. The match kicks off with a good old fashioned back and forth, full of rest holds. Trash talk from Bayley results in a big ol' slap across the face from Carmella, but it's all in vain as Bayley takes control again.

Carmella hits Bayley with a rather surprising tope suicida, followed by an impressive top rope crossbody. People really don't give Mella enough credit, she is much improved in ring we just don't get to see it very often. We break for another commercial.

Back from the break we see Carmella building some great offence, only for Bayley to counter into a Bayley-To-Belly. Mella surprisingly kicks out at 2! A top rope hurracanrana from Mella leads to another near fall. She lands a pin point super kick but Bayley uses her ring IQ to roll out of the ring. Carmella locks in the Code Of Silence but Bayley escapes cleverly. Bayley uses the rope for leverage to pick up a cheap win and retains her championship. The champion launches a post match attack on Mella, but Naomi comes down to make the save. They double team Bayley to close out the segment.

I thought that was a great match. Surprisingly competitive and I was very impressed by Carnella. Good start to the show.

We cut to Graves and Cole talking, for the 1000th time, about Corbin and Reigns. A recap of last week is shown, followed by the announcement of Corbin being suspended from this weeks show.

We are backstage with Kayla interviewing Bayley post match. She says the next time she will defend her title will be at Super Showdown and doesn't care who it is against. A lovely vignette covering Lacey Evans is shown, followed by the announcement of an exclusive interview with the Sassy Southern Belle next week.

Its Otis time! Otis confides in best friend Tucker that he isn't sure if Mandy could ever be interested in someone like him. I absolutely cannot wait for this date!

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus is in action next, taking on Shorty G & Apollo Crews in a 2 v 1 handicap match. Expectations are pretty low here and anything close to a squash match will just show how little WWE value their mid card.