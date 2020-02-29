WWE Smackdown Viewership 02-28-20

The numbers are in for this week's WWE Smackdown viewership and surprisingly there has been a substantial rise. Despite the controversy of Super Showdown, Smackdown was up from last week, rising by around 240,000.

Last weeks viewership of 2.49, which was slightly up on the previous week, rose once again to 2.73 thanks in large to an appearance from John Cena.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The hourly breakdown of last nights show was:

Hour 1: 2,736,000

Hour 2: 2,697,000

Smackdown also owned the key demographic of men aged between 18-49.