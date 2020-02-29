WWE Smackdown Viewership 02-28-20

The numbers are in for this week's WWE Smackdown viewership and surprisingly there has been a substantial rise. Despite the controversy of Super Showdown, Smackdown was up from last week, rising by around 240,000.
Last weeks viewership of 2.49, which was slightly up on the previous week, rose once again to 2.73 thanks in large to an appearance from John Cena.
The hourly breakdown of last nights show was:
Hour 1: 2,736,000
Hour 2: 2,697,000
Smackdown also owned the key demographic of men aged between 18-49.