Last nights Smackdown on Fox saw a decrease in viewership over the prior week of about 200,000 viewers falling back to the average of the show for 2020. The show still performed well and competed well against ABC and CBS in the key demo. Smackdown last night averaged 2.4 million viewers, seeing a 150,000 drop in viewers from hour one to hour two. To see coverage of Smackdown from last night you can click here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2020 Viewership:

1/3/20- 2,417,000 (.70)

1/10/20- 2,502,000 (.75)

1/17/20- 2,580,000 (.80)

1/24/20- 2,470,000 (.70)

1/31/20- 2,369,000 (.70)

2/7/20- 2,547,000 (.75)

2/14/20- 2,482,000 (.70)

2/21/20- 2,490,000 (.70)

2/28/20- 2,700,000 (.80)



What are your thoughts on the viewership for Smackdown last night? Do you think the show will get closer to three million as we get closer to WrestleMania? Let us know in the comment section below.