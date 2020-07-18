WWE SmackDown Viewership (7/17/20)

Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX Drew 1.89 million viewers, according to the preliminary overnight ratings.

The show did a 0.45 in the key 18-49 demographic and pulled in 1.91 million viewers in the first-hour, before a drop down to 1.86 million for hour 2.

Last week, the show did an average of 1.9 million viewers with a first hour count of 1.95 million before a drop to 1.77 for the second hour.

