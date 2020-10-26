WWE SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (10/23/20)

This past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average viewership of 881,000 viewers.

The number is down from last week’s average of 1.99 million viewers but it’s very important to note that due to the World Series, last week’s show was shown on FOX Sports 1, instead of the usual FOX proper channel.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@FariaWCSB)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!