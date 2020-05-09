WWE Smackdown Viewership/Ratings 5/8/20

Smackdown Live from May 8th was the last show before the Money In the Bank PPV and the show averaged 2 million viewers. The show was headlined by Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt who had a face to face before their big match Sunday. Viewership increased in both total viewers and in the 18-34 demo for the night by roughly 100,000 viewers.

