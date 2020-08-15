WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings (8/14/20)

Last night’s (August 14th) edition of Friday Night SmackDown was headlined by a confrontation between ‘The Fiend’, Bray Wyatt & Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

The show drew an average of 1.97 million viewers.

The show’s first hour drew 1.93 million viewers before an increase to 2.02 million viewers for the second & final hour of the show. Last night’s show also was # 1 in the key 18-49 key demographic.

