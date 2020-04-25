WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.014 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com.

The viewership count was down from the 2.187 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.192 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.050 million viewers, while the second hour produced 1.978 million viewers.

Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a fourth place finish in only the adults 18-49 demographic. The numbers were expected to be down due to the second night of the NFL Draft airing on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The draft peaked with 3.784 million viewers for the first hour on ABC. The final numbers and cable ratings will be available on Monday.